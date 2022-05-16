Governor of Anambra State Prof Chukwuma Soludo has revealed that the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is unhappy with the killings and enforcement of the protracted sit-at-home order in the South-East.

The order has always been enforced by groups claiming to act on his behalf.

But Soludo said this was part of his interaction with Kanu during a visit to the proscribed IPOB leader in his detention facility on Friday in Abuja.

His chief press secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, who issued a statement yesterday in Awka, quoted Soludo as saying that Kanu was in a stable condition.

“Kanu is in support of continuation of the search for a sustainable solution to the insecurity in the South-Eastern part of the country,” the statement noted.

Soludo Orders One-day Prayer To Counter Monday Sit-at-Home

According to him, “Kanu informed me that if given the opportunity, he would make a broadcast that would address the degenerating security situation in the South-East under the guise of agitation.

“I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on May 13 to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South-East.

“He was in very high spirit and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere.

“He expressed sadness over what he described as ‘sacrilegious killings’ of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminality, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless sit at home perpetrated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB.

“He (Kanu) assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace,” he said.

Since the detention of Kanu more than a year ago, the illegal pro-Biafran group had declared every Monday sit-at-home, in sympathy for their leader.

The situation had paralysed socio-economic activities in the five South-Eastern states of Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo and Anambra.