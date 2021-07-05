President-general of the apex Tiv socio-cultural organisation, Mdzough U Tiv Worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh, has urged the federal government to bring to justice all those involved in the escalation of security crisis and tension across the country.

Ihagh who made this assertion while reacting to the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, also urged the federal government to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who have been publicly claiming responsibility for the killings in Benue State.

This is even as the president commended the federal government for its efforts in addressing the security challenges facing the country, with a call for immediate arrest of the sponsors of killer herdsmen whose activities portend great danger to food and national security.

In a statement signed by the three main socio-cultural groups in the state which include, the Mdzough U Tiv, (MUT), Opiatoha K’ Idoma and Omi Ny’Igede they said, “it is our belief that government will ensure justice in this matter by arresting the sponsors of armed herdsmen for the good of our country.”

Ihagh who is also the chairman of the three socio-cultural organisations in Benue State lamented the deplorable situation of over 1million farmers who would have contributed greatly to the food security of the nation but are languishing in the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps across the state.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, had earlier stated that if the federal government can exhibit the capability to arrest the supposed freedom fighter, Nnamdi Kanu, it should also expend same energy to apprehend leaders of the armed herdsmen and bandits that are terrorising the country.

The governor while addressing the media said he wondered why the leaders of Miyetti Allah who are here in the country and are claiming responsibility for the several killings across the country particularly in Benue State have not been arrested.

“The FG should stop the idea of selective justice, let there be justice for all, because that is the only way to fight insecurity across the country,” he said.