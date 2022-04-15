Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has urged the entire members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to refrain from violence, assuring that efforts are being made to ensure the unconditional release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group made the call yesterday in Owerri, through the national president, Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka and charged one Simeon Ekpa whom they accused of acting under a cloak of pretence in favour of the enemies of Kanu to desist from his activities.

It stressed that this clarion call came, following the rising youths’ restiveness in the South East region, prompted by the emergence of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“It is no longer news that the leadership of IPOB had in the year 2020, launched their security outfit, the ESN in their quest to cushion the menacing activities of Fulani herdsmen killers in the region. It would be recalled that the dreaded, armed Fulani herdsmen have over the years, sent innumerable souls in the region to their undue graves while destroying their farm produce,” he said.

To this effect, the apex Igbo Youth organisation, Ohanaeze Youth Council has, in conjunction with the Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly advised the leadership of IPOB, MASSOB and other Pro-Biafran groups to become ambassadors of peace in the Old Eastern Region of Nigeria.

“No one should take any action that will result to further incarceration of Kanu,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lamented that the present generation had experienced what he described as a snail-paced peace and unity, which according to him, has proven ineffective and inefficient in sustaining Nigeria’s political development, as laboured for by Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe who, according to history, had wrest power from the colonial masters.

He said since 1966 justice, fairness and equity have left Nigeria, adding that injustice and marginalisation were promoted against Ndigbo. He noted that this singular act has led to the rejection of Nigeria by a new generation of young Igbos.

He said this has resulted to calls for secession by various secessionist groups like MASSOB and IPOB among others. He noted that since 1998 till date, there are chronicles of call from pro-Biafran groups for Nigeria to disintegrate.

Comrade Igboayaka stressed that the federal government had, over the years, deployed several forceful strategies in its bid to stop the agitation, but, explained that the present generation of the Igbo nation are bent on actualising a united nation through dialogue.