Lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Chief Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has written a letter to the British High Commission in Abuja over the worsening state of health of his client and his plight at the Department of State Services (DSS) facility in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the letter dated November 17, 2021 and addressed to the high commissioner, Ejiofor said Kanu who is a British citizen, was diagnosed with a medical condition that is occasioned by gradual depletion of potassium in his system.

He said the condition had defied every medical condition provided at the DSS facility and further complained of the unhealthy living condition his client faces at the facility, which he said had caused him acute acid reflux with consequent intense chest pains and extreme difficulty in swallowing.

The lawyer said his client’s present condition at the facility goes against the October 21, 2021 order of the Federal High Court that directed maximum possible comfort in his place of custody.

He called for an aggressive diplomatic engagement to ensure Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally on time.