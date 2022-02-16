The trial of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will this morning resume before Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

At the last adjourned date, Justice Murtala-Nyako fixed the trial for 1pm to enable other cases proceed without any obstructions by security personnel.

She directed the Department of the State Services (DSS) not to take over the security arrangement of the court until 12pm when the trial will commence.

Nyako noted with regret that hearing of other cases had been aborted and made to suffer unnecessary adjournments each time Kanu’s trial took place due to heavy security presence and blockade of roads leading to the court.

Kanu is facing a 15-count terrorism charge filed against him by the federal government.

