Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) officials yesterday engaged a truck driver in a fight and in the process the motor boy was beaten to death while the truck driver had his head broken.

The situation which caused apprehension in some parts of Kaduna metropolis led to heavy traffic around Ungwa Sarki and Kawo and from Kawo to town causing motorists to seek alternative routes.

Other truck drivers in solidarity with their colleague used their trucks to block the major Kawo road with crowds of sympathisers seen within and around the scene criticising the KASTLEA officials who some people alleged were used to such attacks on motorists particularly those who fail to play to their biddings.

Our correspondents who rushed to the scene of the incidence gathered from eye witnesses that the KASTLEA officials stopped the heavy truck which was loaded with stones and the driver requested to be allowed to park properly but the officials picked offence and first broke the rear light and started beating him.

It was further gathered that more of the KASTLEA officials with sticks and started using them on both the driver and the motor boy and in the process, the driver sustained a deep cut on his head while the motor boy who was heavily hit on his head fainted instantly and died on the way to hospital.

Our correspondents made efforts to speak to KASTLEA officials but they all took to their heels when the environment became tense.

The motor boy whose name could not be ascertained was rushed to the Risfa Hospital in Ungwan Kanawa where he was confirmed dead and taken to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital.

Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Muhammed Jalige could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

