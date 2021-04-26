ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State University has explained that the need to improve the standard of learning and upgrade infrastructure in the university, informed the decision to review the current tuition fees upwards.

A statement issued by the management said that ‘’the upward review of the tuition fees is at the consultation stage with stakeholders.’’

KASU pleaded that ‘’the upward review of the tuition fees is a difficult decision based on the reality of the present time.’’

‘’The University hopes to improve the quality of teaching and research activities as well as create a more conducive atmosphere of learning for staff and students,’’ it added.

The management however said that ‘’Kaduna State Government has set aside the sum of N2 billion for loans at the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board for interested and qualified students to access.’’

In 2020, KDSG spent N4.8bn to pay salaries and other costs in KASU, but the university generated only N299m. In that same year, the Kaduna State Government also voted almost N10bn as KASU’s capital expenditure, meant to fund the development of structures and facilities at the new main campus in Rigachikun.