Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that the new Kasuwan Magani market is Kaduna state’s deliberate investment in peace-building and economic prosperity in a diverse community.

The governor who disclosed this at the commissioning of the market at the 6th edition of Kaduna Investment and Economic Summit (KADINVEST) 6.0, noted that markets have been a source of conflicts in some communities.

‘’The Kaduna State Government is aware that certain resentments driven by poverty and a sense of inequality have manifested in violent episodes that have started in and around markets, often targeting the economic assets of other citizens,’’ he noted.

El-Rufai recalled that ‘’it was in Kasuwan Magani that Kaduna state lost its innocence, recording the first ethnoreligious clash in the 1980s. ‘’

“Therefore, the Kaduna State Government’s post-conflict assessment after the October 2018 crisis in Kasuwan Magani included a resolve to address the question of markets.

‘’As a government committed to promoting equality of opportunity, we announced in October 2018 a plan to promote prosperity in places impacted by conflict by rebuilding their markets,’’ he added.

According to the governor, the goal is to ensure that the new markets will accommodate the previous shop owners, and other persons who are interested in and are able to own shops.

El-Rufai said that commissioning the new market marked another significant day in the quest of Kaduna State Government to advance the cause of peace on many fronts.

He explained that the government funded the construction of the market through the Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company, because of its importance to the recovery of the community from the needless violence of 2018.

‘’This explains the deliberate steps being taken to make the market an inclusive space. Interested buyers of stalls in the market are being supported with access to mortgage finance.

‘’The sale of the shops is not driven by profit but by a desire to make the market a hub of traders from diverse backgrounds with a shared interest in prosperity,’’ El-Rufai added.

The governor appealed to all communities to work for peace and harmony, adding that ‘’economic development requires an atmosphere of concord in which everyone feels safe to pursue their livelihoods. Let us defeat poverty together and build communities of prosperity.’’