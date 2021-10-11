The Managing Director of Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company (KMDMC), Malam Muhammad Hafiz Bayero has disclosed that the new Kasuwan Magani market is the most modern and the first of its kind in the whole of West African sub-region.

The Managing Director who said that the market is completely off-grid, further said that it is the only market that was wholly funded by Kaduna State Government out of the 11 markets that KMDMC is building across the state.

It will be recalled that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo commissioned the market on September 23, on the first day of the Kaduna Investment and Economic Summit (KADINVEST 6.0).

Malam Hafiz said that the market boasts of shops and stalls, warehouses, two banks and a police station, including a fire service post as well as a modern abattoir and a slaughter slab.

The Managing Director disclosed that KMDMC is building 11 markets and renovating four markets in Kaduna state, adding that the 10 of the markets are being built by Public-Private-Partnership.