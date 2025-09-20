The Katsina State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (KTPCACC) has opened investigations into alleged fraud totalling ₦188.6 million, covering fertilizer distribution scams by councillors and community officers, mismanaged school funds, and misappropriation in the State’s Department of Banking and Finance.

This was contained in a statement issued by the agency, stating that preliminary findings showed that councillors and Community Development Officers (CDOs) allegedly diverted a total of ₦46,061,000 during the distribution of subsidised fertilizers under the Community Development Programme.

Some suspects have reportedly admitted wrongdoing and started refunding the money, while others remained under investigation.

The press release listed dozens of Ward officials, spanning Musawa, Malumfashi, Matazu, Faskari and Funtua local government areas of the State, accused of collecting illicit sums ranging from ₦52,000 to over ₦25million.

KTPCACC is also probing four secondary school principals in Danja, Rimaye, Maigora and Kurami over the alleged mismanagement of ₦6,628,800 school funds.

One of the principals was further accused of selling school property valued at undisclosed “millions of naira.”

In a separate case, the agency reported ongoing recovery of funds from the Katsina State Department of Banking and Finance, where ₦136,126,970 was allegedly misappropriated. It said about ₦70,370,000 has been recovered so far, leaving more than ₦34 million outstanding.

Commission’s Secretary, Dr. Jamilu M. Abdulsalam, reaffirmed KTPCACC’s commitment to transparency and urged residents to report corruption, financial misconduct, and abuse of office.

“We will pursue all lawful means to ensure accountability and recovery of public funds,” the statement read.

The Commission vowed to continue investigations “with utmost seriousness and professionalism” to safeguard public resources and promote a corruption-free Katsina State.