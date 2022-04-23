The national financial secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Alhaji Ibrahim Garba Carefor Funtua, has called on party members to be more united and always support the national leadership of the party under its chairman, Chief Victor Oye.

The National Working Committee (NWC) member, who made the call at press briefing at the weekend, noted that APGA under the leadership of Chief Oye made tremendous achievements that are unforgettable to the party, which include extension of winning elective positions across the nation, and acquiring permanent office structure in Abuja and some state capitals.

He, therefore, warned against anti-party activities capable of disunity members, saying erring party members risk sanctions according to APGA constitution.

Carefor said, “It is pertinent to note that the party is moving towards more success and progress all over the nation, therefore, it is unfortunate for some mischief makers to start initiating malicious speculations and sinister moves at this critical time to create disunity among our teeming members and supporters.”

According to him, the party was ready to take adequate diciplinary action against any officer or member that goes contrary to the provisions of APGA constitution for summoning illegal meetings across the country.

On the spate of insecurity across the country, Carefor called on the federal and state governments to strategise on new measures to secure lives and properties of Nigerians wherever they live.

Carefor also commended the National Assembly and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for putting in place legislations and processes that are making the nation’s democracy operate in line with international best practices.