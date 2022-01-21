The mother of the famous Katsina State business mogul, Dahiru Mangal, Hajiya Murja Mangal, is dead.

She died on Thursday night after a brief illness at 85.

Consequently, the deceased has laid to rest Friday according to Islamic rites after Friday Juma’at prayer at Mangal Mosque Kofar Kwaya.

Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal is the chairman and chief executive officer of the African Group of Companies Nigeria Limited, Max Air Limited, Katsina Dyeing and Printing Textiles Limited.

He recently established rice processing mills and fertilizer blending plants as well as many other ventures in Katsina State to create job opportunities for people in the state.

