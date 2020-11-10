Following return of peace to areas ravaged by banditry, Katsina State government has shut down all Internally Displaced Persons camp (IDPs) and repatriated no fewer than 27,000 people to their homes.

It could be recalled that Dandume, Faskari, Kankara, Batsari, Jibia and ArabicTeacher’s College (ATC) in Katsina, were early this year taken over by displaced persons who were forced to leaved their homes and settled there as a result of banditry activities in the state.

But the state commissioner for Sport, Youth and Social Development, Sani Danlami, while briefing newsmen, said the state government has repatriated all the displaced persons in all the camps across the state since the deployment of security personnel that enforced normalcy in the eight front lines local government councils of the state.

The commissioner explained that government provided assistance to the displaced persons with lot of logistics and food stuff to enable them resettle back to their communities.

“Today in Katsina state, there is not single person in all the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps” Danlami said even as he noted that government is aware of those people roaming the streets claiming to be displaced persons assuring that “government is making efforts to also cater for them”

The Commissioner, then warned that state government will not fold it’s arms and allow some few individuals to tarnish the good image government by claiming to be displaced and be beGging on the streets.

“The state government is always ready to continue to support the IDPs with all necessary needs to enable them with their normal lives in their villages.”