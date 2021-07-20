The Katsina State Government said it has allocated the sum of N25 billion to address all water challenges across the state.

Out of this amount, the government has so far spent over N18 billion on rehabilitation, renovations and constructions of dams, water treatment plants, expansion into new layouts as well as the purchase of quality machines.

The state commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Musa Funtua stated this while speaking with journalists in his office recently, said the state water projects are capital intensive and would finally put to rest the lingering water shortages in the state.

He also noted that the government is considering demolition of some house structures built on water pipelines, to make room for the expected surge in the water supply to complement the newly commissioned water projects in the state.

Funtua said, “Water supply has enjoyed the highest attention from Aminu Bello Masari’s administration. Now, fixing these challenges and services, you must show your commitment and patronage. Definitely when we finish there must be payment in the form of tax or water rates if approved by the Assembly.“

The commissioner also stated that the state government will rally around stakeholders and reach out to the House of Assembly, to work out modalities on how the projects would be sustained through tax paid by consumers to boost the economy of the state.

Funtua further states that the government may be forced to give way to encourage water distribution, noting that by the time the projects are commissioned, people will start reacting to the supply surge.

He then explained the water supply situation in the state as efficient; hence it is expected to remain stable with the coming of Ajiwa and Zobe water treatment plants on stream.

“Zobe carrying capacity was originally fixed at 100 million gallons per day, but currently 30 million gallons and when fully commissioned it is expected to rise to 75 million gallons per day.

“Go across the state, you will notice on-going works in the water sector rehabilitation, interconnection, renovation, expansion of waterworks, and so on,” the commissioner added.