Katsina State government says it has concluded plans to conduct local government area elections within the first quarter of next year.

Governor Aminu Masari of the state disclosed this yesterday in an interview with newsmen said 70 per cent of what is required for the polls has been provided for.

The last time council polls were held was more than six years ago, during the last administration of People’s Democratic Party-led (PDP) former Governor Ibrahim Shema.

But Masari, who became governor on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) had dissolved council officials in May 2015, citing alleged misappropriation of public funds as reason for doing so.

Masari said a committee under chairmanship of his chief of staff, Muntari Lawal has been set up to work in collaboration with stakeholders for the conduct of the election.

He said: “70 percent of what is required for the election is on the ground, and we are hoping to conduct the election in the first quarter of next year.”

He said the delay in the conduct of the election was due to the court case instituted by PDP, and that the government didn’t want to go ahead with the polls due to the then pending case.

