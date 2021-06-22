Reviving the abandoned 47-year-old water system designed to serve millions of Katsina citizens has been top priority for Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s administration since 2015 to date.

Certainly, this has been part of the Restoration Agenda of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led government, whose main focus is to tackle the perennial water scarcity that has been confronting the state through past administrations.

It is noteworthy that the present administration under Masari has embarked on a series of modernisation, rehabilitation and upgrade of the whole water system in the state to provide potable drinking water and ensure healthy living conditions among the urban and rural dwellers for sound economic and social development.

There‘s no doubt the governor has demonstrated a capacity to tackle the numerous challenges ranging from: the out-dated and poorly managed machines whose service cost appearance became unmaintainable; the essential water supply system components; as well as the strategic facilities at different booster stations that were totally dysfunctional as a result of neglect and lack of plans for over four decades to resuscitate the sector.

Pipelines, concrete reservoirs and steel were at various locations in Katsina, seen rusted and bunged up with refuse and dust deposits, rodents, reptiles, stray animals and a huge swathe of bushes served as cover for criminal activities.

Similarly, the facilities at the Kofar Kaura Booster Station were also left in shambles. The Booster station had already become thick hideout bushes, refuge heaps and squalid cesspool of contamination, instead of complimenting the supply of water. And the worst of it was the complete break-down of the pumping machines and the generator powering the booster station.

The ruin has indeed caused severe shortage of water in the state leading to health epidemics in various communities and villages and hindering industrial activities and growth. It has also caused a hike in sale of water by commercial water vendors. But the coming of Masari‘s administration has salvaged the situation through a radical overhaul of the system to restore capacities for adequate sustainable water supply to over 8.7 million citizens of the state.

Consequently, the efforts of Governor Masari’s administration to boost water supply across the 34 local government areas and 361 political wards, has been unprecedented in the history of the state. The government in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has constructed over 5,000 hand-pumping boreholes, 1,000 solar motorised and over 500 latrines in communities, primary schools, healthcare facilities and market places across cities and rural areas of the state.

The government also purchased and installed three brand new KSB (Germany) Axially-split high-lift pump, nine butterfly valves and other accessories to replace the broken-down obsolete machines with current technology options, which has improved the adequate pumping capacity. These machines are equally capable and have the durability of supplying the required and substantial quantity of water on a regular and stable basis in the state.

In the same manner, this administration has replaced the three modern ABB soft starter control panels and local control at the Ajiwa waterworks pumping station. Dual turbo turbines, diesel powered generators with a combined power supply of 4.2mw were purchased from Messrs Rolls-Royce Power of Germany. The facilities have been powered, tested and integrated into the main control panel to boost water supply.

Accordingly, these generators were also meant to power the three high-lift vertical pumps at the pump house, dosing and auxiliary pumps, electrify the entire office complex and staff housing estate in order to tackle the power issues affecting water supply in the state.

Also, the government bought and installed electro-mechanical equipment for the new pump house at the Ajiwa Waterworks, including the three high lift horizontal KSB pumps configured along with three 500Kw ABB, five soft starter panels, three ABB 1000kva transformers, overheads and five tonne cranes with various sizes of non-return and butterfly valves.

In order to accommodate additional quantities of stable water supply in the state and inflow from Zobe Dam, the government bought 800KVA brand new basic Perkins electric generator, installed and commissioned at the Kofar Kaura Booster Station within Katsina Metropolis. Six horizontal high-lift pumps with various technical specifications have been manufactured, shipped, supplied and are now awaiting installation. There are also six control panels and valves of different sizes, currently being shipped and would be due for installation and commissioning by August, 2021.

There is no doubt the renaissance and installation of equipment at the Ajiwa Waterworks will boost supply of at least 50 million litres of filtered water daily to the state and would indeed put to an end the perpetual water scarcity facing most communities when completed.

While inspecting the on-going rehabilitation and transformation at the Ajiwa Waterworks and other projects in the state, Governor Masari expressed satisfaction with the quality of job done by the contractors and restated commitment to provide Katsina Metropolis and environs with enough water for drinking and domestic use.

He explained that the rehabilitation of Ajiwa Water Treatment Plant and the construction of distribution networks for Zobe Dam, will supply no fewer than 100 million litres of water to the state capital and its environs daily, adding that the on-going rehabilitation of Ajiwa Water Works is generic that is to say, the trenching of the dam for a complete treatment of the waterworks including the power supply system of the facility.

The governor reiterated that an additional 20 million gallons or 450 million litres of water is expected to be pumped from Ajiwa and Zobe dams for public consumption. He added that residents would heave a sigh of relief, as potable water would become constantly available.

“First of all we started with the dam, we have completely rehabilitated it, while all the pumps at the chemical room have been changed, the filter media has been changed and what is now left is work on the pump house which we have done 90 per cent of.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the project for the past couple of months, but the project is still on course. And by the time all the pumps are installed and all the civil, mechanical and electrical aspects of the project are completed, Ajiwa water works will be able to produce its initial designed capacity of 50 million litres of water per day which will be distributed to Katsina.”

He however directed that after the complete replacement of the pumps at the Ajiwa waterworks, all the scribe materials should be sold off in order to generate more revenue for the state.

Also, briefing the governor on the mounted facility, the contractor handling the project, Alhaji Salisu Mamman explained that the dilapidation and dereliction which transfused the whole water supply system throughout past governments, was so detailed and all-embracing that only a complete and radical refurbishment of the system could restore capacities for any appreciable and adequate water provision for the citizens.

Mamman added that the technology capacities of the old system designed for the early 70s, were exceptionally inadequate beneath the water supply requirements of the rapidly growing population of the state which obliged the on-going rehabilitation of the waterworks, stating that the project would be completed this year.

On the whole, the efforts of Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s administration in tackling the transfuse water sector in the state, would definitely reduce the threats of water-borne diseases among residents of the state.