Katsina State government has received the support of the federal government for its mega industrial projects.

The assurance came from the minister of state for industry, trade and investment ,Ambassador Maryam Katagum ,when the state’s deputy governor Alhaji Mannir Yakubu led a delegation to her office in Abuja.

Yakubu said that the state government would continue to provide the enabling environment for investors to join the administration’s industrial and economic reforms.

The delegation also visited the managing director of Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Professor Adesoji Adesugba..

In a statement issued by the media aide of the governor, Ibrahim Musa Kallah, the deputy governor said the visit was a follow up to the previous ones he made as the chairman of Katsina State Micro Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Council.

He said the visit was also to intimate the minister of the commencement of three industrial projects: Funtua Textile and Garment Park, Medica Hub in Funtua and Funtua Inland Dry Port.

He called on the minister to espediate action and intimate all the relevant agencies in relation to the realisation of the project.

Yakubu said the state government had provided land for the take off of all the projects.

The deputy governor said the Funtua Textile and Garment Park has all that it requires, including rail line, trunk A road, and electricity.

Responding, Ambassador Katagum said the visit was timely.

She said preparations for the groundbreaking of the Funtua Integrated Garment and Textiles Factory had reached an advance stage.

The minister said a technical working group comprising officials of the Industrial Department of the Ministry, NEPZA, ICRC, UNIDO, NIPC and UNDP was in place.

Katagum said NEPZA would soon open an office in Katsina to facilitate the ground breaking ceremony and eventual completion of the project.