The Katsina State Government says it will give more support to security agencies in 2021 to enable them tackle banditry and other security challenges facing the state.

Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, the Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Inuwa, who is also the Chairman of the State Security Committee, said that the state government would meet with the heads of security agencies in the state to work out strategies to improve the state’s security architecture.

He expressed optimism that synergy between the state government and the agencies would bring about the desired improved security for the state in 2021.

“The state government will always give necessary support to the security agencies,’’ he said.

Inuwa appealed to its neighbouring states with challenges of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminalities to work together to tackle such menace.

“I am hopeful that if we do this, we will get a fruitful result,” he said. (NAN)