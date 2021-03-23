BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

The chairman Katsina State traders’ association, Mustapha Gafai has disclosed that about 1000 shops were destroyed in the Inferno that occurred at the Fatima Baika central market Monday morning.

He stated this, while speaking to LEADERSHIP saying that property worth billions of naira were said to have been lost in the ugly incidence, adding that most of the items destroyed are clothes, shoes, kitchen utensils, carpets, plastics among others.

The chairman, further urged both state and federal government to assist the marketers in order to cushion the hardships they have we’re being subjected to at a time that they are still recovery from the hardship cause by COVID-19

He equally called on the traders to take what happen as will of Allah, and He will replenish what they have lost.

Some affected traders, expressed worried over the fire outbreak, which they are yet to actually trace the root cause.

Ibrahim Alabama, one of the victims selling kitchen utensils, said he had lost everything alongside ten shops belonging of his brothers in that single inferno.

Another trader, Alhaji Harisu Abdullahi, whose shop also destroyed, said it was difficult to ascertain the root cause of the fire, but he has left everything in the hands of Allah.

The traders however urged the government and other well-meaning individuals to come to their aid in order to start life afresh.