The Katsina State Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Lawal Buhari, has said the state government has provided about 8,000 units of motorcycle loans to workers of the board.

He disclosed this recently while addressing members of the APC News Online Media at his office, saying the state government under Aminu Bello Masari administration has prioritised worker‘s welfare, promotion, salary and training.

The SUBEB boss further explained that the 8,000 motorcycles were purchased and distributed to teachers across the state to ease their transportation, saying additional 34 motorcycles were also bought by the state government for effective and efficient monitoring of schools across the state.

He said, “We inherited empty classrooms in 2015. All the classrooms we inherited were without furniture, but from 2015 to date, all the schools that we constructed and renovated, we equipped them with furniture. And some of the schools, we provided with generators.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and Publisher of APC News Online Media, Dr Thomas Ray Ohikere, said the essence of their visit was to inspect and publish APC‘s achievements in the education sector, commending the state government for the quality work at the places visited.

“There is no question of infrastructural deficiency in basic education in Katsina State, and the UBEC projects in the state are almost 100 per cent completed. Katsina is doing very well in basic education“, he stated.