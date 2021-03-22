ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has described the Katsina central market fire disaster as a monumental tragedy unprecedented in the history of the state.

“The fire that gutted the central market was unprecedented, I visited the scene, the destruction caused by the fire is too much, I really sympathized with the victims,” Masari told newsmen on Monday after the fire was put out.

“This is one of the greatest loss I have ever seen in my life, we cannot asses or quantify the quantum of damages done yet, until normalcy has returned,” he added.

Masari assured that the government would carry out a thorough investigation to determine the cause, identify the victims and assist them.

He sympathized with the traders and pray to Almighty Allah to compensate them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hundreds of shops were completely destroyed by the fire which started at about 8a.m on Monday and took firefighters several hours to contain. (NAN)