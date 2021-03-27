Traders affected by the recent Katsina market inferno in this piece recount their ordeal, GODWIN ENNA reports

As March 2021 gradually draws its curtains to an end, Katsina State traders are still in pain and anguish over the unfortunate fire outbreak that occurred in the market. During the inferno, over 1000 shops at the Katsina Central Market were razed by fire with several shops and wares burnt.

While the Katsina State Fire Service, shop owners, sympathisers made frantic efforts to quench the fire, some shops were looted by thieves who pretended as sympathizers. An old generation bank, which has a building in the market, was also razed down.

The inferno was said to have started at the north gate end of the market, with items that included lace materials, gold necklaces, and earrings, as well as kitchen and food items, lost in the fire.

“While we were struggling to get patronage, we never imagined what fate had in store for us. Although I am yet to ascertain the level of damages in my shop as thieves burgled my shop and that of others and cart away with our goods,” said a trader Jabar Adams.

Adams said: “The thieves who pretended to be sympathisers carted away our money, clothes including that of our customers that were still in our shop that I can’t estimate their values except the market is open again.

“At the moment, let the authority allow us to go back to the market and clear debris in our shop and ascertain the level of damages done in our shops, and if possible start life afresh. Because if we say we want to wait for government assistance, we don’t even know how soon it will come. So we have to start looking for what we can feed our family.”

Following the unfortunate incident, Adam also appealed to the state government to as a matter of urgency assist them, saying most of the traders only depend on what they sell to feed their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling the tragic incident, he said on Monday, 22 March, 2021, the traders were left in tears, making nonsense of their plans ahead of Ramadan as the devastating fire surged through the market and destroyed billions of naira worth of goods.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the inferno was the first of its kind in the history of the state and would no doubt remain unforgettable in the minds of traders affected.

Mallam Manir Muhammad who was seen around the market assisting his brother to clear the debris from his shop said his brother is still very bitter over the incident. He said his brother lost virtually all his belongings in the fire outbreak.

Muhammad said, “Anyone that would estimate the amount of wealth burnt in this disaster may not be accurate because goods worth billions of naira were lost. Some people here only wake up in the morning to open their shops but heard about the sudden story and we’re unable to remove anything from their shops.

“On the lane where they sell plastics and clothes, nothing was removed from the fire. In fact, more than half of the market was destroyed by this outbreak. We are calling on both the state and federal government to come and evaluate the level of damage done with a view of assisting them.”

Speaking with our correspondent, the chairman of the traders association, Mustapha Lemis Gafai, said about 1000 shops with goods worth billions of naira were destroyed.

He said: “As you can see, this is what Allah decided to tempt us with in this market, from the north to the southern part of the market all were burnt beyond recognition.

“Approximately, we are talking about 1000 shops worth billions of naira destroyed in this inferno. We want to appeal to the government to evaluate the incident to promptly assist us.

“Just last year we faced the hardship of the Coronavirus pandemic and a lot of our traders finished their capital on expenses. While they are yet to recover from that challenge, here is another disaster.”

He added that a lot of the traders don’t have what they can feed their families with because they all depend solely on business to survive and most of their treasures hiding in the market were destroyed.

Gafai called on the traders to be patient and expressed the belief that the incident was from Allah, and He alone would replenish what they had lost.

However, the state police command, through its spokesman, Gambo Isah, has announced the arrest of 34 hoodlums who were caught looting items from people’s shops.

Isah warned that people in their respective houses should report any suspected stolen items in their neighbourhood, as he vowed to go after those who were involved in such acts.

The state fire service, officer in charge, Abubakar Garba Ibrahim, stated that they are yet to trace the cause of the fire outbreak.

“The body is yet to ascertain the root cause of the fire outbreak at the moment, though investigation is still in progress,” Ibrahim said.

He added: ‘’Our men were deployed throughout the night to put the fire under control as we have facilities to do that.”

Explaining why it took his men longer hours to control the fire, Ibrahim said there were some flammable items like oil, perfumes and others which normally take a longer period to put off which were the cause for the delay to put the fire under control.

However, LEADERSHIP Weekend sighted some gas cylinders among the items burnt inside the market. But the fire service officer in charge responded that he is not aware whether or not the cylinders spotted had anything to do with the fire.

Meanwhile, the governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, after inspecting the level of damages at the market shortly after the fire outbreak described the incident and level of destruction as unprecedented in the annals of the state’s history.

Masari said, “It is really too early to ascertain the situation; we have to know the real cause and know how to prevent future occurrence.

“This will also allow us to look at some infrastructure in the market, especially something that has to do with adequate provisions for firefighting equipment and water pumps.”

He also faulted illegal sellers of gas cylinders in the market while condemning such acts.

“I don’t think it is right for anybody to be selling cooking gas within market premises and normally it used to be sold in isolated places. Even camp gas cylinders are not supposed to be in the shop,” he said.

The governor added that the government would set a committee that would look at how the fire started, why it spread so fast, and also consider the issue raised about gas cylinders being sold inside the market.

While sympathising with the traders, Masari pledged to support the victims of the outbreak adding that government would use the misfortune to address some needs of the marketers with the view of assisting those who lost valuables, as a way of cushioning the effect.

President Muhammadu Buhari also shared his grief with the people and government of Katsina State over the incident and promised to collaborate with the state government with a view to assisting the people and improving the facility of the market.

The president who spoke through the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the leader of the delegation sent to Katsina State to inspect the level of devastation at the central market, sympathised with the traders and urged them to see what happened as the will of Allah.

Also, the minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Faruq, who was among the team said her ministry was ready to collaborate with the state government to assist the traders.