BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

President Muhammadu Bihari, on Tuesday, sent a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the people and government of Katsina state over the unfortunate fire disaster that occurred on Monday morning in the state.

The high delegation, led by the Minister of Justice and Antoney General of Federation, Abubakar Malami, alongside Minister of Aviation; Hadi Sirika, that of Humanitarian and Disaster Management; Sadiya Umar Faruq and others, first visited the Fatima Baika central market to ascertain level of devastation and sympathized with the traders over the incident.

While delivery PMB massage to the governor Aminu Bello Masari, the team leader, Abubakar Mallami, said they were sent by the president to sympathize with the people of the state over the unfortunate inferno that led to the destruction of items worth billions of Naira.

He said: ” we are indeed in Katsina to bring the president massage; the sympathetic massage that has to with the unfortunate fire incident that has affected the Katsina central market.

“The massage is to commemorate with you and to express his sympathy over that unfortunate incident, Mr. President has indeed share in your pain and agony”

He added that PMB is also identifying with the state government and people, looking at the possibility of working together to see what can be done in making necessary provision for those affected in the outbreak.

Mallami added that the FG is would also see the need to collaborate with the state government and improve facilities in the market as well as firefighting equipments to prevent future occurrence.

Responding, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, thanked the president for sending the high delegation to sympathised with the people of the state, saying the state has never witnessed such disaster in the entire history of the state.

He further said that government would set up a committee to look into the root cause of the fire and how to improve facility in the market .