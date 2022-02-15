The Katsina State Government has approved N50 million as counterpart funding for donor-funded project to tackle cases of malnutrition In the State.

The Commissioner of Health, Yakubu Nuhu Danja disclosed this while performing the official signing of documents for the project at a one-day stakeholders retreat organised by the state ministry of health in collaboration with the project implementation unit.

Danja who chaired the retreat disclosed that the administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari also provided conducive office accommodation and released the sum of N50 million as counterpart fund in 2021 for the project.

He then assured of government’s commitment and support in delivering effective healthcare services to the people of the state.

On his part, project coordinator, Dr Umar Bello, while giving highlights of the objective of the retreat said it was aimed at educating key stakeholders on the design of the project. He listed other benefits to include review of the 2021 work plan, discussing the 2022 work plan with the stakeholders and deliberating on challenges affecting the project vis-a-vis the way forward.

