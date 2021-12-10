Katsina State government has announced a lift on the ban imposed on mobile telecommunications network service in the 13 local government councils that are prone to security challenges.

Speaking in a phone conversation, the special adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on security matters, Ahmed Ibrahim Katsina, said the state is now experiencing relative peace, especially the frontline areas bedevilled with banditry attracts.

He said: “As I speak networks have been restored in some local government areas. A statement is expected to be released by the state government soon.”

The state government in September this year announced the ban in 13 local government councils amongst other measures taken in the containment order signed by the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

Residents in the affected local government of Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Kurfi, Danmusa, Dutsin Ma, Kankara, Matazu, Musawa, Funtua, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Bakori, Danja and Malunfashi have been lamenting on how the order crippled socio-economic activities, calling on the state government to lift the ban.