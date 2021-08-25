Katsina State government said it has spent over N300m on training 3,495 civil servants in the state.

The state head of service, Idris Tune, stated this yesterday at the flagging-off ceremony of a three-day workshop on attitudinal change and ethical conduct in an organisation; an agricultural management project organised by the state department for human capital development in collaboration with PET management consultancy.

Tune explained that the state governor, Aminu Masari has given much attention to the training and retraining of staff in the state, preparing them for fruitful and profitable lives after service.

He said the government is frequently engaging the civil servants in the state, with the recent training of 200 directors on computer application and capacity building for medical doctors to study outside the country, which is quite evident of the effort of the governor in ensuring effective service delivery in the state.