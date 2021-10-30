The Katsina State government has spent over N306 million on science materials and equipment for 100 senior secondary schools in the state.

The commissioner for education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal, disclosed this during the presentation of the equipment to the benefitting schools.

Lawal noted that in 2020, the state government bought science, technical as well as home economics materials worth over N300 million and distributed to 130 senior secondary schools across the state.

He commended Gov. Aminu Masari for providing funds for the ministry.

He urged principals and teachers to make use of the materials in their schools for more academic success.

Earlier, the permanent secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Musa Dankama, called on the principals to ensure that the equipment are used for the purpose they are meant for.

“The equipment was bought for the students to use during practicals and for you to lock them up in the stores for no reason,” Dankama advised.

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, principal of Hassu Iro Inko Government Girls College Senior, Hajiya Rabi Ako, said the equipment would be utilised. (NAN)