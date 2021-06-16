Katsina State government said it awarded contracts for 71 roads covering 1,378 km for rehabilitation, upgrade and construction across the state at the cost of N74 billion within six years of the led APC administration.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who disclosed this when he inspected some roads projects, said his administration is committed to complete all the roads awarded soon.

He said of the 71 awarded road projects, 18 of them costing N6 billion are for rehabilitation while N6.1 billion was expended to complete the inherited road projects from the previous administration.

Masari said, “When we sum up the total number of the roads that are under construction and when completed, Katsina State will spend a total of about N74 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of 1,378 km roads across the state.

“Out of which we have 39 rural feeder roads with total distance of 461km roads and Katsina will spend a total of N2.8 billion for their completion.”