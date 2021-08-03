Katsina State government has spent over three hundred and sixty-eight million naira (368) to train three thousand, three hundred and four (3,304) civil servants on various skills in the state. The state head of service, Idris Usman Tune revealed this at the flagging-off training of civil servants on ICT recently. He said the essence was to expose and equip them with the basic skills on ICT applications to compete favourably in line with the global best practice in technology management.

He said, “Distinguished participants it is pertinent to note that since the inception of the present state administration under the leadership of Governor Aminu Bello Masari, CFR, Katsina State Civil Service has witnessed a paradigm shift in the area of training and retraining of civil servants to enhance maximum productivity.

“As a matter of fact and from our record, Katsina State under the leadership of Governor Aminu Bello Masari has spent over three hundred and sixty-eight million Naira, for the training of three hundred thousand, three hundred and four (3,304) staff on various training exercise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the involvement of 200 directors in the training was because of their outstanding roles in performing sensitive duties as supervisors and key drivers of public service, in which there is no doubt that ICT knowledge would improve their capacity to perform optimally and effectively.

He, therefore, appealed to all the participants to listen attentively to the resource persons to acquire additional skills and experience in discharging their assigned responsibilities.