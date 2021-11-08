Katsina State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) has put an end to all cash payments and collection of revenues, taxes and other levies in the state.

A statement issued to journalists by the KIRS’ chairman, Mustapha Muhammad Sirajo, said the decision to move the revenue payment system from cash to electronic was to seal leakages and ensure adequate monitoring of all revenue transactions.

According to the statement, the policy takes effect from Monday, November 8th, 2021.

He said: “As part of the modernisation, given the above, the service wishes to inform the general public that it has introduced electronic payment i.e. E-payment through pay direct platform in all commercial banks and their branches across the state and beyond.

“The commercial banks are First Bank, Access Bank, Eco Bank, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, GTBank, Keystone Bank, Polaris Bank, Stanbic Bank, Sterling Bank, Union Bank, UBA and Zenith Bank.

“The public is hereby informed that all cash payments and transactions were hereby stopped effective Monday 8th November 2021,” he said.