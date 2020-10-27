BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina |

The Katsina State government said that it would soon commence the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable poor households in the second phase of the distribution exercise.

The state commissioner for Information, Abdukarim Sirika announced this while addressing the youths in a prayer session organised by Save Katsina Group, in respect to the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the country.

Sirika however, said that, “Government has since distributed the palliatives in the first phase and intended to soon commence sharing the items in the second phase.”

He urged the youths to be calm and ready for the distribution of the palliatives, adding that seeking education is the only way to ensure the maintenance of peace and unity which the present administration under Governor Aminu Bello Masari is keen at.

Earlier, coordinator of Save Katsina Group, Hamza Umar Saulawa, condemned the recent #EndSARS protests nationwide that has caused the destruction of lives and property worth billion of naira.

He said the group preferred to go to organise a prayer session for the state and Nigeria than staging protests and urged the people to also pray for the country in order to salvage it from the present challenges.