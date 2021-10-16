No fewer than 100 teachers and health workers are to be trained to cater for school drop-outs in Kafur and Kankara local government councils of Katsina State.

The director of social mobilisation, Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), disclosed this yesterday at the flagged-off of the back-to school campaign in Kafur.

He said 50 field officers were selected in the councils to be trained and deployed to drive in the exercise in their respective localities by interfacing with parents and stakeholders to see the need of returning pupils to school.

The board secretary, Isah Muhammad, said the 2020 UNICEF report had revealed that 35 per cent of children from the age of 6 to 11 in Kafur local government had dropped out of school during the transition period (after completing primary 6)