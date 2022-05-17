Katsina State Government, Ministry of Agriculture has been directed to set up a steering committee for the handing over of Kogo Forest in Faskari Local Government Area of the state, to begin the process for the establishment of a National Park.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who gave the directive when he hosted officials of the National Park Service in the state, led by conservator general, Dr Okedeji Agboola Okeyeyin, stressed further that the composition of the committee shall include: two district heads of Faskari and Sabuwa, state director, Forestry and Local Government Forestry Officer.

The governor then assured government readiness and support in ensuring smooth execution of the park project, thanking the Federal Government for selecting Kogo Forest among the ten forest areas to establish new National Parks.

Earlier the conservator general, Dr Okedeji Agboola Okeyeyin, explained that they were at the government house to officially inform the governor of Federal Government approval to establish ten additional national parks across the country.

Reiterating that the Kogo Forest is among the ten approved forests for dialogue, adding that their visit is also part of the discussion for the transition process to hand over the forest for the planned park.