By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Katsina United beat Warri Wolves 4-2 on penalties in the final of the 3rd edition of the NPFL/La Liga U15 Promises to claim their second trophy following the heroics of goalkeeper Abubakar Anas.

The interesting game produced some breathtaking moment for both teams avid fans in Enugu.

The Seasiders created the first chance of the game after seven minutes of play when Angayama Jeffery failed to connect Okiki Oghenewvegba’s well delivered cross.

The opener eventually arrived for Wolves in the 12th minute through Kelly Asomusho who fired home in a crowded area.

Wolves had the opportunity to double the lead in the pulsating encounter. Okiki Oghenewvegba received a pass from Uwakwe Samson but the strike was foiled by Abubakar Anas who made a fingertip save.

The defending champions were awarded a free kick in the 28th minute of the match. A perfect cross from Mohammed Sani wasn’t diverted home by Umar Abubakar.

Wolves were denied an opportunity to net the second goal in the 30th minute through Mamah Stephen but Katsina United goalkeeper Anas pulled off a brilliant save.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Changi Boys were back on level terms five minutes into the second half. Umar Abubakar showed predatory instinct to punish ball watching Wolves defenders.

The Seasiders came out trying to prey another hunt as they created a couple of goal scoring chances but Katsina United were resolute with their defensive play.

United stood their ground and the game headed into penalties.

In the shootouts, Katsina United scored four of their kicks while Wolves only converted two.

Enterprising youngster Umar Abubakar of Katsina United claimed the top scorer award, Wolves’ Uwakwe Samson was voted the tourney most valuable player while Covenant Effiong of Akwa United was named the tournament’s best goalkeeper.