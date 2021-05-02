By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Defending champions, Katsina United will today lock horns with Warri Wolves for the NPFL/La Liga U15 Promises Title at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Katsina United qualified for the final after they defeated MFM FC 4-2 on penalties on Friday having ended the encounter 0-0 at regulation time.

MFM FC striker Lucky Akinleminu was wasteful in front goal as he missed six chances. But credits should go to goalkeeper Abubakar Anas who was brilliant behind the sticks.

In the shootout, the team from Lagos rued their afternoon after two of their players missed from the penalty spot.

In the other hand Warri Wolves edged Akwa United 1-0 in the semi-final game.

A 20th minute solo effort from Okiki Oghenewvegba was enough to set the high flying Junior Wolves against Katsina United in the final.

Okiki picked up the ball from the edge of the arc and skipped past four Akwa United players before finding the back of the net to deliver a golden moment for the young Seasiders’ team, who have been one of the best sides in the competition.

MFM FC will also battle Akwa United in the third place match before the final clash at the same venue.