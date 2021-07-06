Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has expressed worry over the sequence of banditry, kidnapping, raping and other forms of criminality bedevilling the state, saying the threats have ruined the long exiting relationship among the Hausa/ Fulani communities.

He said this in his hometown, Kafur while commissioning an Islamic centre built by Kuwait based non-governmental organisation ‘Revival of Islamic Heritage’, marveling at how people with similar inheritance and civilisation would suddenly turn against each other for no reason.

The governor explained that banditry, kidnapping and other related social ailments in the north are barely traced in the culture and beliefs of the two nations, but rather love and tolerance, hence called for the need to brace up and end the threats.

He said, “These are people who were neighbours, attending same markets, wedding, funeral and naming ceremonies together, now turned, killing each other. Haven’t we learned a lesson from this?

“Here, we don’t have different religions, cultures, or ethnicity but we are killing ourselves, what brought about this? We need to examine ourselves and have a rethink to face the reality and stop blaming the government for insecurity.”

The governor stated that security is everyone’s business, and as such requires a holistic approach to tackle, urging the people to return to Allah and seek His face for forgiveness to have perpetual peace in the state and country at large.

While commenting on the Islamic school, the governor thanked the Kuwait Foundation for the structure, urged the benefiting community to work thoroughly for the maintenance of the school.

He therefore, charged the committee responsible for the take-off of the centre, to be unbiased regarding admission, access to skills acquisition and even the mosque.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This centre is being made to unite every tribe and to educate the people of Kafur for them to know the rights of an individual who may not even be Muslims because you can only learn about it in the school. So, the beauty of this place is the school which is critical.”

He further said that the centre is meant to be for the community to unite and form a formidable growth and development, assuring that the state government will monitor its growth.

Earlier, the representative of the NGO, Sheikh Safaki Rullah Jumat, thanked the governor for his support and for donation of land for the building of the centre.