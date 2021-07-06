The Federal Ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development has commissioned 108 youths in Katsina State, to monitor the federal government’s National Social Investment Programmes ( N-SIP) in the state for one year.

The minister in charge of the Ministry, Sadiya Umar Farouq who flagged off the engagement in Katsina, said the youth were trained, empowered with a letter of engagement and tablets to be independent monitors for the programme in the state.

She says, “Out of the 5,000 monitors identified and shortlisted for the training, 4,452 were trained across the country, while 108 were trained in Katsina State.”

The minister was represented by Dr Aminu Tukur Ingawa, who further explained that the monitors would work to ensure smooth implementation of the President Muhammadu Buhari social investment programme aimed at lifting over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, urging beneficiaries to work hard to be worthy of the N30, 000 monthly stipends.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on the social investment programme, Dr Mohammed Nasir Mahmoud, disclosed that the federal government would soon launch the commencement of the N-Power Batch C stream applicants across the nation.

He said about 500,000 youths would also be engaged in the programme that would commence in two to three weeks across the country, saying Katsina State also has reasonable numbers of youth that would benefit.

Also, in his keynote address, the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on social investment development, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, said the state has the largest number of pupils being fed in the home-grown school feeding programme of the led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He says, “Under the school home-grown programme, Katsina State has 834, 000 pupils enrolled. The state also enjoyed monetary assistance from the ministry of about N1.167 billion every 20 days to feed our children.

“Under this programme, 12, 009 women were employed as food vendors, and under the conditional cash transfer, over 142,000 households were also enrolled and being paid every two months.”

Nasir added that the state has so far benefited at least N 1.42 billion every two months, adding that this is asides from the 7,000 beneficiaries that were also given N774 million as loans in the market.