Undoubtedly, every Nigerian and indeed every sector of the economy rely on one form of transportation or the other, with road being the most utilised means. As such, vital to economic progress is having a good road network for commuters to arrive their destinations, as well as timely transport their goods safely from one location to the other.

But challenges of road network and lack of functional infrastructures in place, have over the years, become a major concern, causing severe hardships to most of the population, with rural neighbourhoods greatly affected.

Critics also affirmed that having a good road network linking major towns and villages, along with other critical infrastructures like light, water and sound healthcare delivery systems, will undoubtedly curtail the rising incidents of rural-urban migration as a result of hardships being experienced.

Conscious of the need to provide to the community and indeed residents with good road infrastructures that would affect flexible mobile workforce from one point to the other, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has over time, allotted much attention to road construction and several infrastructural development across the state.

Record has it that since the inception of his government in 2015 to date, he has embarked on several road projects to better the lives of the people and to boost the economic activities, especially in the agricultural sector where transportation of farm produce is cardinal to the people.

The Masari administration did not just focus on developing new infrastructures, but also embarked on rehabilitation and upgrading of some existing roads, including completion of all age-long projects that failed to gain a grip of previous governments.

From available information gathered, it shows that the present administration has expended the sum of N7.106 billion to complete the 13 numbers of inherited road projects, abandoned by the previous Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration of Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

These projects spread across the three senatorial zones of the state and are: Dandume-Kadisau-Daudawa road, Marabar Sayaya-Sayaya-Mazoji road, Eka-Kadandani-Kuraye-Yargamji road and Dankaba-Abdallawa-Jifatu road.

Other roads that were also abandoned but received facelift by the Masari-led government include: Tsanni-Tsauri road, Batagarawa-Tashar Bala-Lambar Rim-Tsegoro road, Unguwar Lalle-Unguwar Waziri road, Funtua BCGA Dry Port dual carriageway, Funtua township roads, Nagogo-Yahaya Madaki road and Sandamu-Baure-Babban Mutum road.

As a people oriented government, the administration also awarded and completed several new road projects to ease the transportation difficulties hitherto been experienced in the state. The new road projects are: 40 kilometres road starting from Gora-Makauraci-Mallamawa-Gamzago, 24 kilometres road from Marabar-Sayaya-Sayaya-Mazoji-Tashar Icce and 28 kilometres road from Dayi-Tuga-Gangule-Gundawa-Wawar-Kasa.

Others also include; the 38 kilometres road from Fago-Katsayal-Jirdede-Kwasarawa-Koza, 22 kilometres road from Kwanar-Sabke-Dan’auni-Ruwan Kaya-Dutsi, 30 kilometres road from Randa-Dogoro-Gallu-Sonkaya-Kwanargwanti, 50 kilometres road from Dutsinma-Tsaskiya-Babbanduhu-Kukarsamu, 31 kilometres road from Yandaki-Gafia-Abdallawa-Dankaba, 3.5 kilometres road from Tudunbala-Kandarawa and 11.2 kilometres road from Gurjiya-Karkarku.

Similarly, the Masari led administration has also embarked on road infrastructural development in other parts of the state, which include the asphalting of 75 kilometres road from Sandamu-Rogogo-Baure-Babban Mutum. The government also did a surface dressing of 24 kilometres road from Kankara-Zango-Dansabau road, 19 kilometres road from Marabar Musawa-Gingin-Tabanni, 28 kilometres road from Kafur-Gaurai-Bugawa-Sabon Layi-Kagara-Mahuta, 16.6 kilometres road from Kankia-Dangamau-Kusada and 20.8 kilometres road from Rimaye-Sukuntuni-Karaduwa.

There’s also the rehabilitation of Tudun Iya-Maska-Dandume road (37 kilometres), Dandume-Sabuwa road (40 kilometres), Batsari-Jibia road (40 kilometres), Dannakola-Rijiyar Tsamiya-Fago road (27 kilometres), Katsina-Kaita-Dankama road, Dankama-Duma-Brumbrum road as well as Zango-Rogogo road, is ongoing and the roads are at advanced stages of completion.

In addition, the state government also awarded contracts for constituency electrification projects worth about N2,550,000,000.00 across the 34 local government areas of the state. These include the electrification of Kanawa community in Bakori LGA at the cost of N74,364,885.70 and since completed and put to use.

Some of the ongoing projects include: Dandagoro (Inwala) Kano Road, Ja Taka, Tashar Bakiyawa in Batagarawa LGA at the cost of N74,354,861.40, Bakin Kasuwa – Garki K/Yamma, Unguwar Gangare in Baure LGA at the cost of N75,120,000.00.

Similarly, the contract for the electrification of Dadin Kowa, Tsabawa, Dantudu – Wagini in Batsari LGA was also awarded at the cost of N74,906,399.30, alongside Barage Kurdu, Kawurin Malamai in Zango LGA, awarded at the cost of N74,210,697.30, the Kambarawa, Unguwar Malan Nigga, Shinkafi, Kofar Marusa, Ring Road and Unguwar Liyafa in Katsina LGA also awarded at the cost of N74,152,452.00.

The State Road Maintenance Agency has also within the year 2021, executed meaningful projects across the state on direct labour. These include payment for the reconstruction and sub-soil drainage in failed section, potholes patching and reclaiming of washouts along Mani – Tsagero – Katsina road at the cost of N53,355,300.00, all completed and put to effective use.

There is the second coat surface dressed rehabilitation of the Zango ring road in Zango town, which was also executed by the agency at the cost of N15,000,000.00, as well as the construction of 2.4KM double coat surface dressed Danja township road in Danja LGA at the cost of N60,000,000.00. It is at advanced stage of completion.

Also, projects executed by KASROMA through direct labour, include the construction of 2.5KM double coat surface dressed of Faskari township road at the cost of N60,000,000.00, construction of 2.5KM double coat surface dressed of Baure township road at the cost of N60,000,000.00, construction of 2.5KM double coat surface dressed of Bindawa township road at the cost of N60,000,000.00 and the construction of 3.7KM double coat surface dressed of Rimi township road at the cost of N60,000,000.00.

Others are the second coat surface dressed construction of 4.2KM Kafur/Masari township road at the cost of N40,000,000.00, second coat surface dressed construction of 3.0KM Kaita township road at the cost of N20,000,000.00, the rehabilitation and upgrade of street lights along Bala Kuki street in Katsina metropolis at the cost of N42,873,620.00 among many others to mention.

In an effort to reduce congestion and provide access for easy vehicular movement that will stimulate economic growth and business activities in the state capital, the state government has recently awarded contracts for the construction of Kofar Kaura underpass at an estimated total cost of N2,906,277,281.25 and that of Kofar Kwaya at an estimated total cost of N2,808,076,031.25.

These projects are first-of-its-kind in the state, awarded to Traicta Construction Company and are expected to be completed within 12 months.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, while speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the project, disclosed that 70 per cent of the payment has been settled.

He said, “The contractor of these two particular projects would have no excuse because already we had paid in advance 70 per cent of the total cost”.

“We had made adequate provision if the contractor can perform magic and finish these projects in one day, he will have his remaining money ready.

“My appeal to the contractor and the consultant is about quality of work, especially draining water from the roads because this is very important for the roads to last longer and be beneficial to the people of the state.”

He then affirmed his government‘s commitment to providing the necessary conducive environment for businesses to thrive in all parts of the state.

„Since a good road network is one of such conditions necessary to boost economic activities, the government will not rest on its oars to provide roads linking all our towns and villages, „he said.

Also speaking at the event, the state commissioner for works, housing and transport, Tasi’u Musa Dandagoro, explained that the two interchange projects would cost N5.8 billion.

He said, “When we came in 2015, we met several uncompleted projects inherited from the previous administration of Ibrahim Shehu Shema, in the road sector alone. The administration inherited 13 road projects where we spent a total of N7.106 billion for the completion of the inherited projects in the state.“

On his part, the Project Engineer of TRIACTA Nigeria, Mr Sadeq, assured the government and people of the state that his company will execute quality job on the first Katsina City interchanges and complete the projects on or before the stipulated time given for the completion.