ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

The Katsina State Government in collaboration with security agencies in the state, are making plans to rehabilitate and integrate repentant bandits who surrendered their weapons and denounced criminality in the state.

Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba made the revelation recently after receiving four repentant bandit leaders in the state. He says any suspected bandits that surrender their guns to denounce banditry would be welcomed into the society.

Explaining further, he notes that the authority’s door is wide open to receive potential repent bandits in the state, otherwise the government is prepared to deal with anyone caught involved in any criminal activities.

He notes “ The security agencies in conjunction with the state government would as soon as possible, embark on the process of re-orientation and rehabilitation of these gentle men that surrendered their weapons.

“This is designed to integrate them into society and make them better citizens.”

Responding to whether there are specific periods for surrendering their weapons, CP Sanusi says, “to surrender is internationally recognised, and anytime during the course of war somebody surrenders, you are not supposed to attack him.

“And it is not something that would have a time frame, if in the course of this campaign somebody feels that he is going to surrender, he is welcomed, but if you don’t and we catch up with you, may your soul rest in peace.”