Advertisements





Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, has prioritised education since inception of his administration in 2015 to date. This was why his government has allocated 22 per cent of the state’s annual budget for the past three years.

Over N15 billion has been expended on numerous interventions in the sector, especially at the primary and secondary school levels which have been unprecedented.

The interventions were not limited to infrastructure development, but also in training and retraining of staff, recruitment, promotion, payment of salary and other welfare packages as and when due to teachers.

With classrooms designed to accommodate a maximum of 50 pupils taking as much as 150 at both primary and secondary schools, the Masari administration has also embarked on the renovation and construction of new classrooms so much that a total of 752 new classrooms have come on stream with 1, 598 renovated across the state. 10,000 units of furniture, comprising double seater chairs and desks have been procured and distributed.