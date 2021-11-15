Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA) has said that the three ground rotaries and access road on the Kawo bridge project have almost been completed, but warned that the flyover is still not yet opened for vehicles to start plying.

The Acting Managing Director of KADRA, Engr Amina Ladan who made this clarification, however commended motorists for bearing with the Agency and contractors at the peak of the project when the traffic hold-ups made vehicular movement difficult.

Engr Ladan assured motorists ‘’of a smooth driving experience when the bridge is fully open for use because the congestion around Kawo area will be a thing of the past.’’

‘’We thank motorists for their patience since the project began early last year, with the construction of diversion roads to ease movement of vehicles coming in and out of Kaduna town. These routes were completed before the actual project began, ‘’ she recalled.

The Acting Managing Director who underscored the importance of the bridge, described it as a major gateway that links other parts of Nigeria to the North West and North East geopolitical zones.

Engr Ladan added that a bridge of such strategic importance needs to be built to the highest engineering standards and specification.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the MD, the old bridge was single carriage and with the expansion of Ali Akilu road and Kaduna-Zaria express way, the bridge became a bottleneck and grossly inadequate to serve its designed purpose.’’

‘’With this in view, the Kaduna state Government embarked on the reconstruction of a new bridge to accommodate more vehicular movements and ease the problems experienced at the location, as part of its overall Urban Renewal Programme,’’ she added.

Engr Ladan who noted that the bridge project had never stopped for even a day, since the contractors mobilized to site in November 2019, said that they worked even during the rainy seasons to see that the project is delivered in good time and with the right specification.

She praised Governor Nasir El-Rufai for conceiving the project and ensuring adequate financing.