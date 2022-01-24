Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been commended for conceiving the Kawo bridge project and ensuring adequate financing and close monitoring as well as supervision from beginning to the end.

The Commissioner of Public Works and Infrastructure, Elder Thomas Gyang who gave this commendation, further said that the project’s contractors, supervisors and consultants ‘’all benefited from His Excellency’s knowledge as an accomplished Quantity Surveyor.’’

The commissioner noted that the Kawo bridge is one of the best in the north, pointing out that it has three ground rotaries and access roads which has eased the traffic congestion around Kawo area.

According to Elder Gyang, the bridge is a major gateway that links other parts of Nigeria to the North West and North East geopolitical zones and for this reason, it was built to the highest engineering and aesthetic standards.

The commissioner explained that the old bridge was very narrow, adding that ‘’with the expansion of Ali Akilu road and Kaduna-Zaria express way, the bridge became grossly inadequate to serve its designed purpose.’’

He further said that the old bridge was pulled down because its structural integrity was in doubt.

‘’With this in view, the Kaduna state Government embarked on the reconstruction of a new bridge to accommodate more vehicular movements and ease the problems experienced at the location, as part of its overall Urban Renewal Programme,’’ he added.

Elder Gyang thanked ‘’motorists for their patience because of the traffic holdup that they encountered when the project was being executed.’’ He noted that their patience has now been rewarded with a smooth driving experience which cuts travel time significantly.

