The Managing Director of Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Engr Mohamed Lawal Magaji has said that the new Kawo bridge project is going on as scheduled and that motorists should bear with the traffic congestion at peak hours.

The Managing Director further said that the inconvenience that motorists are presently experiencing will soon be over as ‘’the project will be completed before the end of the year and it will be a much better driving experience for everybody when the bridge is commissioned.’’

Engr Magaji praised Governor Nasir El-Rufai for conceiving the project and exercising overall supervision over the project as well as providing constant funding for it.

According to the Managing Director, ‘’the new bridge will have a dual carriageway with shoulder and pedestrian walkway on the sides. The length of the bridge is 832 meters long and the width is 22 meters.

‘’The bridge was designed with three ground rotaries (roundabouts) under the bridge. One of the ground rotaries will cater for the traffic from Sabon Birnin axis and Kawo New Extension,’’ he added.

He further said that ‘’the second roundabout is located at the centre, under the bridge, to cater for the traffic from Mando axis, the third roundabout will cater for the traffic from 1 Mechanised Division (Dalet Barrack) and commuters from Zaria making a U-turn or heading to Unguwan Kaji.‘’