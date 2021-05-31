The organisers of Little Miss Globe Queen International have announced Kayla Deborah Etinosa Ibiyemi Osaro as the winner of the 2021 edition.

The lead organiser Adamu Zakari of Studio A in a statement made available to the press said Kayla defeated 57 other contestants to win the pageant.

He said the 11-year-old was born in the United Kingdom to Nigerian parents from Edo state.

Zakari explained that the contest began with the online screening after which shortlisted contestants were voted for by the public.

The voting took place between 1, April 2021 and ended on 21, May 2021 with Kayla garnering the highest votes, thus becoming the Little Miss Globe Queen International 2021.

Zakari added that 13-year-old Aliyat Omotola Jadesola Oyakale from Oyo state won the Little Miss Globe Queen Universe 2021.

The pageant he explained is opened to children between the age of 5 to 16 years. These winners go on to become Child Abuse awareness ambassadors.

Zakari noted that preparation is in full gear for the official coronation ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to her victory, Kayla via her Instagram page, Kayla_Shades posted an appreciation video (https://www.instagram.com/p/CPODMpsnhGp/) .

She said “Yes, we did it! I won the Little Miss Globe Queen International 2021, of course with the help of everyone who voted for me”.

“Thank you all for believing in me and giving me this opportunity” she added.

Kayla without missing a beat have started playing her role as an ambassador against child abuse as her next post

after her appreciation video which she signed as Queen Kayla shows.

She made a post [https://www.instagram.com/p/CPYGfnpnGpk/] advocating for children happiness which reads in part “Every child has the right to life, survival and development, protection from violence, abuse or neglect, an education that enables children to fulfil their potential…”