Nigeria’s Super Eagles striker, Olanrewaju Kayode contributed to the Braves’ victory of Sivasspor as the came from 2-0 down to defeat Genclerbirligi 3-2 at Eryaman Stadyumu in Turkish Super Lig game.

After scoring in his side’s victory over Konyaspor last time out, Nigeria international Kayode continued the fine form in front of goal at Eryaman Stadyumu.

Sivasspor started the game unimpressively, allowing Genclerbirligi to dominate the first half as Diego Angelo opened the scoring after he was set up Daniel Candeias in the 25th minute.

Mattias Johansson doubled the lead for the Wind of Ankara after receiving a timely assist from Sandro Lima in the 37th minute.

Jorge Felix ignited the comeback when he found the back of the net in the 78th minute after he was set up by Erdogan Yesilyurt.

Kayode, who was brought on in the 46th minute for Isaac Cofie changed the game, levelled proceedings for Sivasspor in the 83rd minute with a fine strike after receiving a sumptuous assist from Gradel.

The Braves then got the winning goal moments before the end of the game after Pierre-Yves Polomat turned the ball into his own net.

The victory moved Sivasspor to the seventh spot on the league table after gathering 50 points from 33 games and extended their winning run to three games.