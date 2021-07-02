Fashion house, Kazz Kazzian, is targeting national penetration in 2021, with new, trendy and exciting designer fashion clothes set to hit the shelves before the end of the year in a number of cities and towns across the nation.

Disclosing this to journalists, chief designer of Kazz Kazzian, Abiose Sunkanmi Ahmed, said the fashion house’s quest of achieving national expansion in 2021 was fully on course.

Despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, which shut down many businesses and continue to stifle recovery efforts by the country’s economic managers, the boss of Kazz Kazzian has been forging ahead in his daily business dealings, raking in profits as he meets customers’ satisfaction through the trendy fashion designer clothes, hoodies and joggers.

Kazz Kazzian boss said he had to press the reset button after the COVID-19 scourge of 2020.

“The COVID-19 lessons of 2020 are being implemented in 2021, so that going forward, we are witnessing a paradigm shift in business and sale models,” said Ahmed.

Kazz Kazzian founder said to activate the paradigm shift, he had to focus more on social media to connect efficiently and effectively with more customers and prospective clients.

According to the CEO of Kazz Kazzian, “the use of social media for business purposes is not new, but in 2020, because of the effects of the pandemic and lockdown, businesses had to take more interest in the use of the social media to reach out to customers

“It allows for flexibility and creativity and does not allow shutdown or lockdown that adversely affect one’s dealings with the public,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Illustrating the case further, with the Instagram handle of Kazz Kazzian @kazz_kazzian and @kazzianluxury, he noted that “Instagram and Whatsapp are now the primary marketing medium and preferred sales tool.

“The Instagram is the space where I advertise and showcase my stock to the thousands of followers we have.

“As soon as the engagements get to the transactional phase, we switch to Whatsapp for prompt responses. I dare say that more than 60 per cent of our sales take place on Instagram and Whatsapp.”

On the future outlook for his trendy fashion clothing line before the close of 2021, he said, “Kazz Kazzian is in a state of consistent movement. We have established our physical presence in Lagos and Abuja. We are looking forward to extending our reach to major cities across Nigeria. Presently, there is no part of the country that we don’t cover.”

Ahmed further noted that efforts were on to unveil the latest collections in the second half of the year.

“We are also working towards new collections to be unveiled in the second half of the year. And also, our Black Friday sales will be bigger and better this year,” Kazz Kazzian founder added.