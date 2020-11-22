By KABIR WURMA |

Khadimiyya for Justice and Development (KDI) in collaboration with National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) have distributed six hundred goats to two hundred and twenty-two women in Kebbi State as part of the federal government’s efforts to expand and modernise agriculture in the country.

Speaking while distributing the items to the beneficiaries at a brief ceremony over the weekend in Birnin Kebbi, founder of Khadimiyya, who was represented by his Assistant, Barrister Nafi;u Lugga said, ‘’The programme is part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government policies aimed at increasing opportunities and modernising agriculture for youths and women in the country’’.

According to him, NALDA has provided 600 goats while Khadimiyya on its part provided logistics support that include animal feeds and transport allowances to each beneficiary of the programme.

Lugga added that Khadimiyya had also selected 100 women that would receive grant of thirty thousand naira to start petty trading so as to become self-reliant.

Also speaking, the deputy National Coordinator of Khadimiyya, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa told the gathering that the foundation will not reliant in its efforts in partnering with agencies of government and non-governmental organisation in assisting the vulnerable people in the state and the country generally.

He expressed confidence that the gesture will add value to goat farming and the life of women towards enhancing their living conditions.