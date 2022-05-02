Kaduna State Government has appointed three aides for the Emir of Zazzau and Chairman of Kaduna State Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Highness, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

A letter conveying one of the appointments, which was signed by Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the Secretary to Kaduna State Government said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has appointed Alhaji Aliyu Nuhu Bamalli as Chief of Staff.

Similarly, the governor also appointed Alhaji Shehu Garba, Dokajen Zazzau as Senior Special Assistant and Kuyambanan Zazzau, Alhaji Musa Ahmed Gambo as Special Assistant to the Emir.

According to all the appointment letters, the appointments were made based on the aides’ respective ‘’wealth of experience, good track record of performance and keen interest shown towards the positive development of the state.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The letters which were dated April 19, with reference number SSG/KDS/264/S.7/VOL.T, said that the appointees are expected to bring their individual wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their duties.