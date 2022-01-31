The Commissioner of Planning and Budget Commission, Malam Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, has disclosed that Kaduna state has over two million people on its Social Register across the urban and rural areas.

The commissioner stated this while delivering a keynote address titled, “The Role of Students in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, at a summit organized by the Kaduna State Students Union (KADSU) held at the Kaduna State University.

Malam Muhammad further disclosed that Kaduna State Government has provided over N4 billion for pro-poor interventions in the 2022 budget.

According to him, the budget line is aimed at supporting vulnerable citizens and ensure social inclusion among the urban and rural poor across the state.

The commissioner also disclosed that the present ‘’generation of youths is the largest the world has ever known; young people are changing the landscape with high demand for skilled opportunities. As young people, we can define the trajectory of development.’’

He noted that young people form 80% of the population in Kaduna state, adding that they are critical in determining the future of the state and represent hope for the attainment of the SDGs.

Malam Muhammad advised the students and young people in general, to be the voice of social transformation and be active citizens, by leveraging creative ideas and technologies and interconnectedness.

