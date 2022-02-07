Kaduna State Government has further entrenched transparency and accountability in managing public funds, by engaging the services of Pricewaterhousecoopers Incorporated to revamp the State Integrated Financial Management Information System (SIFMIS).

Secretary to the State Government, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal and Mr. Abimbola Taiyo, Director of Technology Advisory who represented PWC Nigeria, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a brief ceremony chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

The project, which is expected to be completed in four months, will revamp the State Integrated Financial Information Management platform, a Microsoft Navision platform which KDSG has deployed.

Speaking at the event, Taiyo said the ‘’system will help drive accountability and transparency within the state government. People can see what investment the state government is embarking on in a very transparent manner because every process; payments, budgeting, financing, to pension administration, to human resources payroll, will all become very transparent for everyone to see. Citizens of the state will be able to see what expenditure public funds are judiciously used for.‘’

According to him, Pricewaterhousecoopers will also build the capacity of users of the system across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

“We are also working with the office of the Accountant General of the State to make her office part of this project so that her office will be able to see what is transpiring in the system for proper accountability and reporting purpose, ‘’ he added.

The Director of Technology Advisory further said that the aim of the platform is to automate and integrate processes within and between MDAs.

‘’For example, if KADPPA processes a procurement, it will automatically go to the Budget Commission for budgeting processing, and when Budget is done, it automatically goes to the Ministry of Finance. What we are trying to create a system where there will be less of manual transaction,’’ he added.

